Wallach was called up by the Marlins on Saturday.

Wallach has a career .119/.159/.143 line in 15 major-league games and hit just .224/.324/.333 in 44 games for Triple-A New Orleans. He's likely the third catcher behind J.T. Realmuto and Bryan Holaday, though he wouldn't have much fantasy value even in a larger role.

