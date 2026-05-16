Marlins' Christopher Morel: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Morel will step out of the starting nine Saturday after going 0-for-4 during the first game of the series Friday. His absence will open a spot in the lineup for Javier Sanoja to bat seventh while starting at third base.
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