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Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Morel will get a breather Saturday after making three consecutive starts, during which he went 0-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts. Liam Hicks will work as the Marlins' designated hitter with Morel on the bench while Connor Norby starts at first and Leo Jimenez covers third.

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