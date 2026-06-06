Marlins' Christopher Morel: Not in Saturday's lineup

Morel is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Rays on Saturday.

Even though the Rays are sending southpaw Shane McClanahan to the mound, the right-hitting Morel will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while Leo Jimenez serves as the Marlins' designated hitter and Javier Sanoja starts at third base. Morel has seen a noticeable decline in his playing time due to his struggles at the plate, with the 26-year-old slashing .172/.232/.219 with one steal, one RBI and a 39.1 percent strikeout rate across 69 plate appearances this season.