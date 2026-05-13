Marlins' Christopher Morel: Shifting to bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Morel had started five of the Marlins' past six games, but he went just 1-for-17 with a 1:7 BB:K over that stretch. Though a path exists for him to see everyday playing time after Graham Pauley was recently demoted to Triple-A Jacksonville, Morel may have to pick up the pace at the dish in order to take full control of a regular spot in the lineup.
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