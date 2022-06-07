Poteet (elbow) has yet to resume a throwing program since he was placed on the 15-day injured list May 29, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Jesus Luzardo (forearm) also has yet to resume throwing since being placed on the IL on May 12, so the Marlins have been forced to dip into the minor-league well for reinforcement in their rotation. Edward Cabrera was called up from Triple- A Jacksonville last week to replace Poteet as the Marlins' fifth starter and will get his second turn through the rotation after shutting out the Rockies over six innings in his 2022 MLB debut. Cabrera should have a decent amount of leash in a starting role while neither Poteet nor Luzardo are close to returning.