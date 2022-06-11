Sulser (1-3) picked up the win in Friday's victory over the Astros, giving up one hit and one walk over 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out three.

The Marlins never trailed in the game and the right-hander didn't take the mound until the seventh inning, but with starter Pablo Lopez (wrist) not lasting at least five frames, the official scorer judged Sulser to be the most effective of Miami's relievers and credited him with the win. The 32-year-old remains in the high-leverage mix for the Marlins despite unimpressive numbers, collecting two saves and six holds through 22.2 innings with a 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB.