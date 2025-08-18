Norby (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Norby needed surgery in mid-July to address a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, but he's now ready to test out the surgically repaired wrist in a game setting. If all goes well during his rehab assignment, he should rejoin the Marlins' 26-man active roster before the end of August.