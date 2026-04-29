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Norby will serve as the Marlins' designated hitter and bat sixth against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Norby was originally slated for a day off Tuesday, but he'll now enter the lineup as the DH while Agustin Ramirez moves to catcher to cover for Liam Hicks (illness). Norby is slashing .200/.282/.314 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored over 39 plate appearances across his last 10 games.

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