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Marlins' Connor Norby: Taking seat Tuesday
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Norby isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Norby will head to the bench Tuesday after going 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's series opener. Christopher Morel will pick up a start at first base as a result and bat eighth.
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