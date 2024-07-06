Myers went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Seeing his first action in July, Myers chased Drew Thorpe from the game with a seventh-inning double before scoring the Marlins' first run of the night. The 28-year-old outfielder is beginning to see his playing time tick up, and he's taking advantage -- Myers has started three of the last eight games while also coming off the bench in a fourth, going 4-for-12 (.333) during that brief stretch with three of his five doubles and two of his three steals on the season. With Miami desperate for offense, manager Skip Schumaker could write Myers' name on the lineup card more frequently heading into the All-Star break.