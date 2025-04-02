Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Myers will hit the bench after he had started each of the last four contests while going 5-for-14 with two doubles, one walk, two runs and one RBI. Three of those starts came while the opposition sent lefties to the mound, and the other start came while Derek Hill was tending to a tight back. Unless Hill's back issue forces him to the injured list, Myers looks as though he'll be limited mostly to a short-side platoon role.