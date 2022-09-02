Castano (concussion) recently underwent an MRI that revealed a tear in the top of his shoulder, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Castano has been sidelined with a concussion for over a month, but he resumed mound work in late August. However, he'll be delayed in his recovery due to his shoulder injury. Castano is expected to require therapy rather than undergoing a procedure, but it's not yet clear whether the southpaw will be able to rejoin the Marlins prior to the end of the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Resumes mound work•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Placed on injured list•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: CT scan normal•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Sustains bruise, mild concussion•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Called up for spot start•