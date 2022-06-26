Castano allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in seven innings during Sunday's win over the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

Castano lasted just 3.2 innings during Tuesday's start against the Rockies, but he had his longest outing of the season Sunday while posting his second quality start in his last three appearances. The southpaw hasn't struck out many batters in the majors this year but has posted a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings over three starts since rejoining the Marlins. He projects to make his next start on the road against Washington on Saturday.