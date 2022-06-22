Castano allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks across 3.1 innings during Tuesday's 9-8 win over Colorado. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Castano threw only 44 of his 70 pitches for strikes and exited during the top of the fourth inning with the Marlins trailing 4-0, but the offense rallied for five runs in the bottom of the frame to take him off the hook for the loss. The left-hander delivered 6.2 scoreless innings during his first start of the season last week, and he'll likely remain in Miami's rotation for at least another turn since Edward Cabrera (elbow) and Cody Poteet (elbow) remain on the injured list.