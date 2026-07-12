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Marlins' Dax Fulton: Back in majors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Marlins recalled Fulton from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

The left-hander was sent to Jacksonville in late June but will get another look in the big-league bullpen after William Kempner (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Fulton has pitched well in his three MLB appearances, allowing two earned runs with a 6:3 K:BB across seven innings. He could be called upon to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen Sunday, as starter Tyler Phillips will be taking the hill on three days' rest and is expected to operate with a more limited pitch count than usual.

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