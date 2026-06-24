Marlins' Dax Fulton: Headed back to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Fulton to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Fulton's stay with the Marlins lasted just one week, with the lefty striking out three batters and allowing no hits and one walk over three scoreless innings between his two relief appearances. He'll head back to Jacksonville and will likely move back into the rotation while he gives up his spot on the Marlins' 26-man active roster to right-hander Eury Perez (gracilis), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Rangers.