Floro picked up the save Tuesday, striking out three and allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 4-3 victory over San Diego.

Floro entered the game with a man on first and nobody out and gave up a single to the first batter he faced. He then struck out Josh Bell, Jake Cronenworth and Wil Myers to end the game. It was his first save since closing out back-to-back games at the beginning of July. Tanner Scott had pitched in consecutive games, leading to Floro being called upon to close Tuesday.