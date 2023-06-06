Floro picked up the save Monday against Kansas City, recording the final two outs in a 9-6 victory.

Floro needed just two pitches to pick up the save after relieving Steven Okert, getting Bobby Witt to ground into a double play. Floro has closed out back-to-back games, improving to 7-for-9 in save opportunities this season. Floro lowered his ERA to 4.21 with a 1.25 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 25.2 innings this season. He'll likely return to a setup role soon, with A.J. Puk (elbow) nearing a return.