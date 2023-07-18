Floro (3-5) took the loss against the Cardinals on Monday, coughing up three runs on four hits in an inning of relief. He struck out one.

Taking over in the sixth inning with the score tied 3-3, Floro retired the first two batters he faced before giving up four straight hits, including a two-run double from Nolan Arenado that capped the St. Louis rally. It's the right-hander's first loss since June 9 but he's been struggling over the last few weeks, getting scored upon in five of his last eight appearances. The slump has inflated Floro's ratios on the season to a 4.86 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, and he could be slipping out of a high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen.