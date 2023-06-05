Floro struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Sunday to record his sixth save of the season in a win over the A's.

While the right-hander remains prone to implosions -- he's given up three or more runs in four of his 26 appearances this season, leading to a 4.32 ERA -- Floro is a perfect 5-for-5 in converting save chances since A.J. Puk (elbow) hit the IL. Puk was able to pitch on back-to-back days Friday and Saturday on his rehab assignment, however, which the organization viewed as the final hurdle before his activation, so Floro could be returning to a setup role very shortly.