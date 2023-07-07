Cabrera (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cabrera has been on the shelf since June 17 with a right shoulder impingement, and he now seems to be nearing the end of his recovery process. It's unclear how many starts he'll make while on assignment, but odds are Cabrera returns before the end of July.
More News
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Throws bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Hurt by long ball in loss•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits start with blister•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Strikes out 10 in scoreless outing•