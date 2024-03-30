Cabrera (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Cabrera has been sidelined since March 10 due to a right shoulder impingement he suffered while warming up for a Grapefruit League game, and Sunday will mark his first time testing his shoulder in a game setting. The 25-year-old righty is only scheduled to throw three innings -- or about 50 pitches -- Sunday, so he will certainly require more rehab starts as he builds up to a typical starter's workload.