Cabrera (shoulder) threw two innings and 35 pitches in a live bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

The bullpen session was Cabrera's second of the week; he previously threw a 30-pitch up-and-down session Tuesday. Cabrera could take the next step forward this week by facing hitters in live batting practice before he heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment that will likely consist of one or two starts. He's been on the injured list since May 8 with a right shoulder impingement and isn't expected to rejoin the Miami rotation until late June or early July.