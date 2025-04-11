Cabrera (blister) will make his season debut Friday against the Nationals, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Cabrera threw 53 pitches in his second rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, so he's not going to be ready for a full workload Friday. The right-hander is coming back from a blister on his right middle finger.
