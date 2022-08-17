Cabrera struck out seven in four scoreless innings while allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batsman in a 4-3 win Tuesday against San Diego. He did not factor into the decision.

Cabrera wasn't as sharp as he had been in his previous two starts but still managed to hold the Padres scoreless. He needed 91 pitches to complete the four frames and was taken out rather than face the top of the lineup a third time. Since returning from an elbow injury at the beginning of August he has now allowed a run in 14.2 innings, striking out 21 and allowing just six singles. His next start will likely be early next week in Oakland.