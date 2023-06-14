Cabrera (5-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings.

Cabrera allowed home runs in the second and fourth innings, with both coming after leadoff walks. His control issues have always been his Achilles heel, though he has been better with 11 walks over his last 31.2 innings after walking 30 batters in 35.1 innings through his first eight starts. For the year, the 25-year-old owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and has offset the walk issues with 84 strikeouts in 67 innings. He lines up to face Toronto at home next week.