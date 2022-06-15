Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow tendinitis Wednesday, retroactive to June 13, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera struggled during Sunday's start against the Astros, as he gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in 3.2 innings to take his first loss of the season. It's possible that his injury played a role in his lackluster results, and he'll be forced to miss at least two weeks. Daniel Castano was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, and he'll likely have a chance to remain in the rotation while Cabrera is sidelined.