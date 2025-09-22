Marlins manager Clayton McCullough confirmed that Cabrera (elbow) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, MLB.com reports.

Cabrera looked to be at risk of missing the rest of the season after he was placed on the IL on Sept. 1 due to a right elbow sprain, but he ramped up quickly during his throwing program and now has a chance to make two starts in the final week of the 2025 campaign. Though he didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment while he's been on the shelf, Cabrera was able to build up to 50 pitches in a simulated game last Wednesday and reportedly touched 97 miles per hour with his fastball. He'll likely be operating on a limited pitch count Tuesday, though if he's able to retire Phillies batters in efficient fashion, he could reach the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win.