Cabrera (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, but he took a shutout into the sixth inning before Luis Garcia tagged him for a solo shot. Cabrera has been fairly impressive in two starts since joining the Marlins' rotation, and while his six walks in 12 innings needs some work, it's balanced out by 13 whiffs and only three hits allowed.