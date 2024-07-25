Cabrera allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Cabrera yielded only three hits -- all singles -- but put four batters on base on free passes. Three of those walks went to the final eight hitters he faced, and the right-hander ran out of steam in the sixth after getting through five frames without allowing a run. Cabrera departed in the sixth with the bases loaded after letting three straight batters get aboard, and all three of those runners later came around to score. Cabrera walked five men in his previous start, so he has now issued nine free passes over 10 innings across his past two appearances. That isn't a recipe for success, though he's managed to keep afloat by yielding a manageable four earned runs over that span.