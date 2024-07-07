Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Heading into the weekend, Rivera had started at third base in each of the last four games, but he'll move to the bench for the second time during the Marlins' three-game series with the White Sox. Rivera should have a regular spot in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he might be viewed as more of a part-time option against right-handed pitching while he's thus far provided a weak .214/.296/.257 slash line over 160 plate appearances in the big leagues this season.