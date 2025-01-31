The Orioles designated Rivera for assignment Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The transaction frees up room on the 40-man roster for Luis Vazquez, who was acquired from the Cubs on Friday. Rivera slashed .313/.370/.578 in 73 plate appearances down the stretch with the Orioles last season and agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract earlier this offseason to avoid arbitration, but he'll now go through the waivers process.