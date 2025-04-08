Rivera (shoulder) has gone 3-for-12 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in three games since being activated from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Friday.

Rivera had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee but didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games after March 13 due to a sore left shoulder. The injury resulted in him being inactive when Norfolk opened its season March 28, but Rivera missed only a handful of games before being cleared for his 2025 debut. The 28-year-old boasts 341 games' worth of MLB experience, but since he no longer possesses a spot on the Orioles' 40-man roster, he may face an uphill battle to earn another look with Baltimore in 2025.