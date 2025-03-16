Rivera is working through left shoulder soreness that popped up during Thursday's spring game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rivera started feeling discomfort in his left shoulder when swinging the bat, but he managed to go 1-for-3 with one strikeout in Thursday's spring game. He'll likely be held out for the next couple of days and could return following the Orioles' off-day Wednesday.