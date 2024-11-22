Rivera agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rivera slashed .313/.370/.578 with four homers and 14 RBI in 73 plate appearances after joining the Orioles in August -- good enough to earn him a $260,000 pay increase for 2025. Though he's played well in his brief Orioles tenure, the 28-year-old is expected to fill a reserve role next season.