Wagaman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After seeing his seven-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-3 showing in Saturday's 4-3 win, Wagaman will hit the bench Sunday. The 28-year-old should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching during the final week of the season, though he may have to settle for a part-time role against right-handed pitching after the Marlins recently welcomed back fellow infielders Connor Norby and Graham Pauley from the 10-day injured list.