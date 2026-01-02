Twins' Eric Wagaman: Traded to Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins acquired Wagaman from the Marlins on Friday in exchange for Kade Bragg.
Wagaman had been designated for assignment earlier this week and is now on the move to a new club. The 28-year-old slashed .250/.296/.378 with nine home runs across 140 games for the Marlins this season and is capable of handling the corner infield and outfield spots. The right-handed-hitting Wagaman sported a .283/.321/.462 batting line against lefties in 2025, so much of his playing time in Minnesota could come versus southpaws.