The Twins acquired Wagaman from the Marlins on Friday in exchange for Kade Bragg.

Wagaman had been designated for assignment earlier this week and is now on the move to a new club. The 28-year-old slashed .250/.296/.378 with nine home runs across 140 games for the Marlins this season and is capable of handling the corner infield and outfield spots. The right-handed-hitting Wagaman sported a .283/.321/.462 batting line against lefties in 2025, so much of his playing time in Minnesota could come versus southpaws.