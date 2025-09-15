Pauley (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Pauley began a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Wednesday and is ready to return to big-league action after putting a right oblique injury behind him. He's made 48 starts at third base so far this season and should see opportunities down the stretch behind Connor Norby, though he could also receive occasional starts at second and first base when either Liam Hicks or Xavier Edwards (wrist) need a day off.