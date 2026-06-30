Marlins' Graham Pauley: Back on bench with lefty starting

Pauley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

The Marlins will send Pauley and two other left-handed batters (Griffin Conine and Owen Caissie) to the bench while lefty Sean Sullivan toes the rubber for Colorado in the series opener. After being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Pauley started at third base in two of the Marlins' three matchups with right-handed pitchers in St. Louis over the weekend, going 2-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and one run. He could occupy the strong side of a loose platoon at the hot corner with Javier Sanoja, who will occupy the position Monday.