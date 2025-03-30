Pauley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Pauley went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI over the Marlins' first two games of the season, but he'll head to the bench for a second straight day with Pittsburgh sending another southpaw (Andrew Heaney) to the bump. Jonah Bride will step in at third base for the lefty-hitting Pauley, who looks poised to fill a strong-side platoon role until Connor Norby (oblique) is ready to return from the injured list.