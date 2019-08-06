Noesi had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans to start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Noesi will return to the big leagues Tuesday evening. His last major-league stint came in 2015 with the White Sox, though he struggled to a 6.89 ERA and 1.78 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 32.2 innings.