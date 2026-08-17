Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Blasts 18th home run

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Hernandez finally broke the scoreless tie in the eighth inning, taking Tejay Antone deep for a solo homer that helped spark Miami's late offensive outburst. The blast was his second in his last four games. Hernandez has struggled to make consistent contact in August, batting .205 across 12 games while striking out in a third of his plate appearances. Through 93 games this season, he's slashing .231/.308/.459 with 18 homers, 13 doubles, one triple, 50 RBI, 35 runs and eight stolen bases.