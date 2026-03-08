Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The 26-year-old outfielder is having an impressive start to his spring, going 4-for-14 (.286) with a double, two homers and three steals in three attempts. Hernandez likely won't keep up that kind of success on the basepaths in the regular season -- his career high in stolen bases is eight, set at Double-A in 2023 -- but he could be productive at the plate if he gets consistent playing time in 2026. As a rookie last year, he slashed .266/.347/.438 with 10 home runs in 87 games.