Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Goes deep in win

Hernandez 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Hernandez was a consistent contributor all game, highlighted by a solo homer that put the Marlins on the board in the second inning. It continued a strong June for the 26-year-old, who's tallied six of his eight home runs for the year through 16 games this month. On the season, he's slashing .235/.306/.425 with 29 RBI, 17 runs scored and five steals to go along with the aforementioned eight long balls across 170 plate appearances.