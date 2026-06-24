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Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Goes deep in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hernandez 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Hernandez was a consistent contributor all game, highlighted by a solo homer that put the Marlins on the board in the second inning. It continued a strong June for the 26-year-old, who's tallied six of his eight home runs for the year through 16 games this month. On the season, he's slashing .235/.306/.425 with 29 RBI, 17 runs scored and five steals to go along with the aforementioned eight long balls across 170 plate appearances.

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