Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Hitting bench Sunday

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Center fielder Jakob Marsee (back) was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's contest, but unless the Marlins lose a corner outfielder or designated hitter to an injury, Hernandez could have to settle for a part-time role against right-handed pitching. Hernandez -- who had started every game dating back to July 8 and produced a .732 OPS during that span -- looks to be the odd man out of the everyday lineup following Owen Caissie's return from the injured list Saturday.