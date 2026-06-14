Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Nabbing third straight start

Hernandez will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Since recalling Hernandez from Triple-A Jacksonville on May 7, the Marlins had mostly been using him as a short-side platoon player, but the 26-year-old's hot-hitting ways have allowed him to gain traction in the lineup against right-handed pitching of late. Hernandez will be included in the starting nine for a third straight matchup with a righty and has hit out of the No. 5 spot in each of those contests. He's slashing a robust .313/.338/.563 with five home runs, two steals, 16 RBI and nine runs over 22 games since his call-up.