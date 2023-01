Amaya (undisclosed) was acquired by the Marlins from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for shortstop Miguel Rojas (wrist), Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Amaya split the 2022 campaign between the Double-A and Triple-A levels and had a .261/.369/.426 slash line across 133 games. He landed on the 60-day injured list in October with an unspecified injury, and it's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of spring training next month.