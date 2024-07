Burger went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Burger was 0-for-4 with a pair of punchouts before he belted a three-run shot to win the game in the ninth inning. He's gone deep three times in his last 10 games after halting his 11-game drought. On the year, Burger owns a disappointing .216/.256/.356 slash line with nine home runs and 31 RBI through 68 games.