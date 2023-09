Burger was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets with an apparent injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Burger had to be taken out of the game after making an error throwing to the plate in the third inning. The Marlins will take a look at him and should provide more details shortly, but Burger seemed to be grabbing at his quad as he left the field. He should be viewed as day-to-day for now.